Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin takes oath as minister in Telangana cabinet

India’s globally renowned former cricketer, captain, and batsman Mohammad Azharuddin has begun a remarkable new innings — this time in politics.

The legendary batsman, known for his powerful strokes on the cricket field, is now making waves in the political arena as well.

Associated with the Indian National Congress, Azharuddin was earlier elected as a member of the state assembly and has now been appointed to a key position in the Telangana cabinet. He took oath as a minister, swearing in the name of Allah and concluding the ceremony with chants of “Jai Telangana” and “Jai Hind.”

His son, Asaduddin Azhar, recently appointed General Secretary of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Azharuddin is expected to be assigned the portfolio of Minority Affairs, making him the first Muslim minister in Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s cabinet.

The BJP strongly criticized his induction, with Telangana BJP President Ram Chandra Rao calling it an act of “electoral appeasement” and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He alleged that the move aims to attract Muslim voters in Jubilee Hills, where by-elections are due. The BJP has also lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Election Officer.

Azharuddin dismissed the allegations, stating that his appointment has no link to the by-elections and that he doesn’t need to prove his patriotism to anyone.