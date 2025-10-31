Trump drops Bombshell as US to start Nuclear Testing after 30 years

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump remained in headlines as he said United States will resume nuclear weapons testing, a move experts warn could push the world to the brink of a new nuclear arms race.

In a recent update on his social platform, Trump made the bombshell revelation, saying: “Since other countries are testing their nuclear programs, I have directed the Department of War to start nuclear weapons testing on an equal footing. These tests will begin immediately.”

His announcement ends a 33-year halt on nuclear detonations. The last one was conducted in Nevada in 1992 and left world leaders scrambling to respond.

The announcement comes at a time of intense global instability from Russia – Ukraine war to growing tensions between China and Taiwan, and escalating hostilities between Pakistan-India and Iran and Israel.

Experts are calling Trump’s decision “a spark in a room full of fuel.” “This is the most dangerous moment for nuclear security since the Cold War,” warned one policy analyst. “Resuming tests could unravel decades of arms control progress.”

White House has offered no clarification on whether Trump intends to test delivery systems like missiles or conduct actual nuclear explosions leaving the world guessing about the scale of what’s coming.

Some even defended Trump’s stance, calling it bold show of strength. “Sometimes, the world needs to be reminded of America’s power. Being ready for testing isn’t irrational, it’s deterrence.”

Trump claimed the U.S. has more nuclear weapons than any other country but Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI):

Russia: 5,459 warheads

United States: 5,177

China: ~600

Russia recently tested new missile delivery systems, and many analysts believe Trump’s move was a direct response though Moscow insists its tests were non-nuclear.