Alizeh Shah looks unrecognisable in her new purple hair

05:25 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
Alizeh Shah looks unrecognisable in her new purple hair
Even celebrities are tired of being bored  during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only have the stars amped up their beauty routines with face masks, hair treatments and bubble baths, but some have also starting making major changes to their hair at home, using boxed dyes to experiment with different shades.

Celebrities are usually the daring trend setters to try to something new and Alizeh Shah has made some drastic hair changes.

The actor went from mocha to purple! She recently posted pictures on Instagram with her hair dyed purple and she barely looks recognisable.

On the work front, Shah is currently starring in ARY’s ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, opposite Noman Sami and Yasir Nawaz.

