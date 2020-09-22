Anurag Kashyap accused of sexual harassment by Payal Ghosh

Another Bollywood director, another controversy.

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh has accused award-winning director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

In a recent interview and a subsequent tweet, Ghosh claimed that the director did some objectionable things during the shooting of Bombay Velvet, reported Hindustan Times.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

"Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. Prime Minister Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help," Ghosh Tweeted.

Following this, Kashyap posted a series of Tweets in which he denied all the allegations levelled against him and called them “baseless”. The film-maker’s lawyers subsequently issued an official statement denying all accusations as well.

The statement explains that Kashyap is “deeply pained" by the false allegations of sexual misconduct put forth against him.

“These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest."

"It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse," it read.

"My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."

Kashyap has also received support from several Bollywood celebrities, including Tapsee Pannu, Mahie Gill Radhika Apte and Sayani Gupta. Even his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin released a statement in favour of him.

