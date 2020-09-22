Lahore board announces FA, FSC 2020 annual results (Check Result Here)
LAHORE - The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is going to announce the results of FA, FSC 2020 Part I and Part II today, (Tuesday).
Via SMS service ( send roll no to 80029)
The results can be check here.
According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province at 5pm.
Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results today.
Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.
