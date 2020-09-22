Punjab educational boards announce Intermediate exams’ results
Share
LAHORE – All boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educations Boards in Punjab on Tuesday announced results of intermediate classes following the matriculation results.
The boards which announced results including DG Khan Board, Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Gujranwala.
The success in Part-II was 99.43 per cent while all the children of first-year were passed in the results announced today at 5:00 pm.
Total 1, 64,906 students appeared in Part-II exams out of which 1,63,969 students were declared successful, leaving the success rate to average 99.43 per cent across Punjab.
Last week, the same boards announced the results of matriculation’s Annual Examination 2020.
Sargodha announced results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.
The Sahiwal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) also announced the results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.
According to the reports, Bahawalpur Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) also announced results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.
Likewise, Multan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.
Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) also announced the results of intermediate annual examinations 2020 Part I and Part II.
- Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in digital connectivity09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with financial gaps via ...08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan takes key step to promote economic diplomacy11:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Saudi Arabia allows flights from Pakistan over successfully ...11:07 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Western countries 'emboldened' India's anti-Muslim agenda, says HRW ...10:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Mahira Khan looks flawless in latest pictures03:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Khalid Ahmad wins Best Actor Award at Harlem International Film Fest02:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at ...01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020