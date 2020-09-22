BISE Sargodha declares FA, FSC 2020 annual results today (check result here)
Share
Sargodha - The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is going to announce the results of FA, FSC 2020 Part I and Part II today, (Tuesday).
Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800290)
The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.
According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province at 5:00 pm.
Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results today.
Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.
-
- Indian troops intentionally target civil population, ISPR briefs ...01:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Assets beyond means: NAB arrests Fazal-ur-Rehman's close associate01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully benefit from CPEC, says ...12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
-
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl12:25 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
- Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment ...03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020