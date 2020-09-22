BISE Sargodha declares FA, FSC 2020 annual results today (check result here)

Sargodha - The Sargodha Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) is going to announce the results of FA, FSC 2020 Part I and Part II today, (Tuesday).

Via SMS service ( send roll no to 800290)

The results will be uploaded shortly after the announcement.

According to media details, the annual result of the (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) will be announced across the province at 5:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results today.

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.