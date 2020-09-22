NAB summons Maulana Fazlur Rehman in corruption, assets’ inquiry
Web Desk
07:10 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
NAB summons Maulana Fazlur Rehman in corruption, assets’ inquiry
Share

PESHAWAR – The National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has summoned to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) head Fazlur Rehman in an inquiry related to allegations of corruption and holding assets beyond means.

In a call-up notice issued under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 on Tuesday, the anti-graft buster has directed the accused to appear before the probe team next month to record his statement.

The notice states that an investigation has been launched against ex-MNA Rehman and others "regarding corruption and corrupt practices/accumulation of assets beyond means".

It said the subject inquiry had revealed that Rehman was "in possession of information/evidence whatsover which relates to the commission of [the] said offence".

Failure to comply with the notice may entail penal consequences as per the Schedule of NAO, 1999, the summons said.

More From This Category
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with ...
08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan takes key step to promote economic ...
11:55 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Saudi Arabia allows flights from Pakistan over ...
11:07 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Western countries 'emboldened' India's ...
10:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Pakistani FM Qureshi sends warm greetings to ...
10:01 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tapsee Pannu defends Anurag Kashyap against sexual harassment allegations
03:43 PM | 23 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr