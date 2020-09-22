Sigh of relief as Pakistan govt reduces prices of 94 lifesaving drugs

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has decided to reduce prices of key lifesaving drugs, including Remdesivir, being used for treatment of COVID-19.

Briefing media in Islamabad today (Tuesday) about decisions taken by the federal cabinet, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said price of Remdesivir is being reduced from over 10,000 rupees to 8400 rupees. Besides, prices of 94 medicines have been rationalized to ensure availability of quality medicines at reasonable rates. The Special Assistant said it will also ensure availability of sufficient stock of these medicines and to end shortage.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said the cabinet held detailed discussion on Anti-Rape Investigation and Prosecution Bill in view of growing incidents of rape. He said the Bill suggests exemplary punishments for rapists, use of modern technology in investigating such cases and protection of rape victims. He said the bill will cover the loopholes in the existing laws. He said final draft of the bill will be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

The Information Minister said a detailed briefing was given on rising circular debt in the power sector that is cancerous to country's economy. He said the cabinet was told that practical steps are being taken to reduce the circular debt and bring down power tariff.

Responding to a question, Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said situation with regard to COVID-19 is stable. He said better compliance of the SOPs is being witnessed in the schools. He stressed the need for wearing masks, observing social distancing and keep washing hands with short intervals to protect ourselves from coronavirus.