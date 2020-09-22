Pakistan Army inducts powerful VT-4 tanks with ultra-modern technology

RAWALPINDI – Strengthening its armoured divisions, Pakistan Army has inducted Chinese origin third generation Main Battle Tank VT-4 equipped with start of the art technology.

According to ISPR, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum today and witnessed demonstration of the new induction after recent induction of indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 Tank.

“This potent war fighting machine will be employed in offensive role by strike formations after induction,” read the statement of military’s media wing.

VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state of the art technology.

...VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state of the art technology. Interacting with the officers and men, COAS expressed satisfaction over demonstrated performance of (2/5) pic.twitter.com/W8E51cVP7Z — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 22, 2020

Interacting with the officers and men, COAS expressed satisfaction over demonstrated performance of Tank VT-4, another addition to inventory of Armoured Corps.

It has further strengthened Pakistan's overall defence capability to thwart enemy designs, the army chief said, adding: “Pakistan Army is alive to emerging challenges and regional threats”.

“We are completely focused towards internal and external challenges to defence of country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan,” COAS said.

He lauded troops for professionalism, operational readiness and highest training standards to meet challenges of modern day battlefield requirements.