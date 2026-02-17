Sui Gas Schedule: SSGC announces uninterrupted Supply for Sehri, Iftar Preparation

KARACHI – Households across Sindh and Balochistan have been given major relief as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) confirmed that during the holy month of Ramadan, gas supply will remain uninterrupted from Sehri to Iftar.

The utility giant said gas will be available daily from 3:00 AM to 10:30 PM, allowing families to cook and prepare meals without any interruptions. Millions who depend on SSGC for their daily cooking needs will breathe a sigh of relief, especially during the busy and demanding Ramadan schedule.

Ramadan Moon Update

Excitement is building across Pakistan as the PMD forecast a strong chance of spotting the Ramadan crescent on Wednesday, February 18.

This comes ahead of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s crucial meeting in Peshawar, where officials will review moon sighting reports and officially declare the start of Ramadan 1447 AH.

Weather predictions suggest clear skies over the plains of KP, including Peshawar, while higher-altitude areas may experience partial cloud cover. By the evening, the moon is expected to be over 19 hours old and visible on the horizon for approximately 35 minutes.

Crescent visibility is also possible in Balochistan and Sindh. Astronomical data show that the new moon of Ramadan will occur on February 17 at 5:01 PM (PST), making February 18 the most likely evening for observation.

Following tradition, the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on 29th Shaban, while zonal committees will gather local testimonies before an official announcement. Scholars from various schools of thought are expected to attend, ensuring a precise and unified decision.