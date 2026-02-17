Pakistan weather update for Ramadan 2026

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted hot and dry weather across most parts of the country during initial days of Ramadan.

An official said there are minimal chances of rain during the first ten days of Ramadan. The forecast predicts dry conditions throughout the day in most areas.

In cities like Lahore and Islamabad, temperatures are expected to stay below 30°C at the beginning of the month. However, significantly higher temperatures are anticipated in southern regions of the country.

Some areas of Sindh and southern Punjab may experience temperatures reaching up to 35°C, making fasting more challenging in these regions compared to central and northern parts of the country.

In the coastal city of Karachi, light showers are expected due to the arrival of a new western weather system, which may cause light drizzle. Senior official Anjum Nazir stated that while this may bring some relief, the overall hot and dry trend will remain unchanged.

During the first 20 days of Ramadan, temperatures in Karachi are expected to range between 32°C and 34°C, with light rain providing some moderate weather, though the overall conditions will still be hot.

The meteorological department predicted that temperatures will rise during the last ten days of Ramadan.

Authorities have advised the public to take precautions during fasting hours, as the heat is expected to intensify towards the end of the month.