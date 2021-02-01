Ali Zafar defamation suit: Iffat Omar raises security concerns

Former Pakistani model Iffat Omar has requested for security before Lahore Session Court (LSC) as she alleges supporters of Ali Zafar to be harassing her outside the courtroom.

According to Iffat, this happened to her at the previous hearing in a defamation case against the singer on January 19, as the supporters of Zafar followed and mocked her. She said they also chanted slogans against singer Meesha Shafi.

The judge took the matter into consideration and asked Iffat to take the complaint to the applicable forum. “If the harassment took place inside the courtroom, we will take action against it according to law. But if it happened outside the room, then the matter has to be taken to another sessions court,” he said.

Omar was instructed to record a petition. The hearing has been adjourned till February 10.

Last year in December, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered the case on Ali Zafar’s complaint in which he accused Meesha Shafi, Leena Ghani, Iffat Omer, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaman, Ali Gul Pir, and Maham Javed of running a vilification campaign against him collectively on social media.

However, all of them remained unable to provide witnesses to prove Shafi’s sexual harassment claims.