Army chief Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan
Web Desk
04:17 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

National Security situation was discussed during the meeting.

This is a developing story.

