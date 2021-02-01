Army chief Bajwa calls on PM Imran Khan
04:17 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.
National Security situation was discussed during the meeting.
This is a developing story.
