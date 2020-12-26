26 Taliban fighters among 66 militants killed in Afghan air strikes
Web Desk
07:40 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
26 Taliban fighters among 66 militants killed in Afghan air strikes
Share

KABUL – As many as 66 militants have been killed and 18 others sustained injuries in a series of Afghan Air Force (AAF) strikes in the country's Helmand and Kandahar provinces, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the military, the AAF strikes killed four Al-Qaeda (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and 26 Taliban fighters, as well as injured six others in Helmand's Nawa district over the past two days. Another seven insurgents, who were plotting an attack on the Afghan security forces, were neutralized in the province's Nad-e-Ali district on Friday.

The Defence Ministry added that 29 Taliban fighters had been killed and 12 others were injured in the Zhari and Panjwai districts of the Kandahar province.

Over 500 Afghan civilians killed in this year’s ... 03:58 PM | 28 Apr, 2020

UNITED NATIONS – Over 500 civilians, including more than 150 children, were killed due to the fighting in ...

Though Kabul and the Taliban launched peace talks in Qatar in September, this has not led to a reduction in violence. On the contrary, the country has since witnessed fierce clashes between the Afghan army and the radical movement.

Afghan govt and Taliban "must reach a political ... 09:10 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

KABUL – The United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has urged all sides to reach a political agreement soon ...

More From This Category
‘Start of a new era’ – UK unveils free ...
09:14 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Famed Russian historian Oleg Sokolov jailed for ...
02:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives ...
11:11 AM | 26 Dec, 2020
COVID-19 positive man beats another virus patient ...
09:44 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
Macron ‘free of COVID-19 symptoms’
10:46 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Business leaders hail social entrepreneurship ...
07:08 PM | 24 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer Shakira on her Nikkah
08:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr