13th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Sunday; arrangements finalised

LARKANA – The 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto will be observed on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has reached Ghari Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto in Larkana to review security arrangements for the anniversary.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders will address the public on the occasion while PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, who will also attend the anniversary, is expected to speak on the occasion.

Arrangements in this regard have been finalized. The PPP will start function of the anniversary at 1.00pm.

Separate camps have been established at the venue to host the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Carvans of workers and leaders of the party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the event.

A Mushaira is also scheduled to be held in front of mausoleum of the slain Benazir Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana said that special security and traffic arrangement will be made to avoid any untoward situation.

They said over 8000 thousand police personnel, including Women police, Traffic police, special police commandos of Sindh Police and Three hundred personnel of Shahbaz Rangers will perform duties on the occasion.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, snapper's dogs, watch towers, 60 walk through gates will be set up for the security purpose. 

