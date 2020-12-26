Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer Shakira on her Nikkah
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s dreamy nikkah ensembles were a treat for sore eyes on Saturday as longtime partners tied the knot in Mumbai.
Opting for colour-coordinated wedding trousseau, Gauahar Khan looked divine in Pakistani fashion designer Saira Shakira's latest creation at her Nikkah.
Shakira's quintessential touch to Gauahar's heavily embellished outfit gave it a royal aesthetic making her outshine on her big day. The knee-length shirt was adorned with intricate sequins as the bride draped her stunning dupatta.
The 37-year-old paired it with exquisite maharani jewellery completing the look with a dark pout.
Twinning with his wife, the groom Zaid donned a sherwani set along with hand-made leather shoes from Luxoro Formello to complete his Nikkah look.
The much in love couple shared clicks of their Nikkah on their official Instagram handles captioning the post "Qubool hai," Comments poured on social media filled with best wishes messages for the newlywed couple.
