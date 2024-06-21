Armenia joins countries recognizing Palestine as independent state

Armenia has taken a significant diplomatic step by officially recognizing Palestine as an independent state, despite strong objections from Israel.
Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this formal recognition, citing its support for the United Nations' call for an immediate ceasefire between Hamas in Gaza and Israel, and endorsing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This decision follows similar moves by several Western nations, including Spain, Ireland, and Norway, indicating Armenia's alignment with international efforts to acknowledge Palestine as a sovereign state.
Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted strongly to Armenia's decision, summoning Armenia's ambassador and registering a formal protest against the recognition of Palestine.
In contrast, the Palestinian Authority, represented by the PLO, welcomed Armenia's decision as a positive development towards achieving a peaceful resolution based on a two-state solution.
Notably, the recent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, beginning October 7, have resulted in more than 37,000 Palestinian casualties and over 85,000 injuries, with a significant number of victims being women and children.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
