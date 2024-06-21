Hajj 2024: Death toll of Pakistani pilgrims climbs to 58

Search

Immigration

Web Desk
07:01 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
RIYADH - As many as 58 Pakistani pilgrims lost their lives during the annual hajj pilgrimage this year, revlead AFP on Thursday

The extreme heat led to the death of over 1,000 Muslims from across the globe as the holy kingdom braced scorching heat. The death toll climbed a day after the director general of Pakistan’s Hajj Mission, Abdul Wahab Soomro, confirmed that 35 Pakistani citizens had died.

According to the official, 20 Pakistani pilgrims had died in Makkah, six in Madina, four in Mina, three in Arafat, and two in Muzdalifah. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony dismissed the allegations that pilgrims were abandoned.

The death of Pakistani pilgrims shocked many as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the death of the pilgrims while praying for the patience and strength for the bereaved families of the deceased.

The premier also directed that arrangements should be made to transport the bodies of the deceased pilgrims to Pakistan. The prime minister also instructed that all medical facilities must be ensured for the pilgrims admitted to hospitals. 

As far as the statistics are concerned, overall, around 10 countries have reported 1,081 deaths during the pilgrimage though official figures from the Saudi government are still awaited.

The temperature in the holy kingdom has risen to an unbearable level as the National Meteorological Centre in Saudi Arabia reported 51.8 degrees Celsius this week at Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

It is to be highlighted that many of the deaths occurred due to unregistered pilgrims who could not access air-conditioned spaces. They were also chased by security forces leaving them with no option than to bear the heat which ultimately led to their death.

Pakistan had a quota of around 179,000 for the annual Hajj this year. The post-hajj flight operation has already started and will continue for several weeks.

Immigration

Immigration

