Google to create smart classrooms, transform education system in Pakistan

07:41 PM | 21 Jun, 2024
Google and Pakistan's education ministry announced on Thursday a partnership to provide access to education to millions of students, digitally transform Pakistan's education system, and build smart schools.

Unicef Pakistan reports that the country has a staggering 26.2 million out-of-school children, the second highest number in the world.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared an education emergency in Pakistan, aiming to ensure educational access for these children and improve their educational opportunities.

On Thursday, PM Sharif met a high-level delegation from Google for Education, led by Managing Director Kevin Kells, in Islamabad.

"Google's collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education aims to drive a large-scale digital transformation of Pakistan’s education system, creating smart classrooms and fostering a healthy learning ecosystem," reported the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

State media revealed that Google, through its Google for Education partner Tech Valley, will work with the Pakistani government to establish a local assembly of over 500,000 Chromebooks by 2026, providing digital tools and resources for students and teachers.

Chromebooks, running on Google’s Chrome OS, are more cost-effective than regular laptops.

"As part of the collaboration, Australian manufacturer Allied will set up an assembly line in Pakistan to locally assemble Google Chromebooks, making them more affordable for educational purposes," APP reported.

The agreement aims to ensure that every student in Pakistan has access to "cutting-edge classroom technology" to enhance their learning experience.

"Teachers will be trained to use technology effectively in the classroom and to develop and implement innovative learning programs that leverage technology," the report said.

Pakistan’s Education Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui praised the development as a crucial step in ensuring educational access for children.

“We believe that technology can play a vital role in improving learning outcomes and preparing our students for the future,” he said.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google’s country director in Pakistan, emphasized that access to digital tools will help acclimate Pakistani children to the digital economy.

“Additionally, creating a local assembly of over 500,000 Chromebooks will boost Pakistan’s manufacturing industry and attract more technology investments,” Qureshi said.
 

