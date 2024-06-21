Sweden implements strict criteria for work permit: Details inside

STOCKHOLM - In a move aimed at adjusting to current economic realities, Sweden has announced a significant increase in the salary threshold for work permit applicants, affecting both new applications and extensions.

The adjustment is a follow-up of updated median salary data from Statistics Sweden; as per the fresh announcement, the salary threshold has been increased from 13,000 kronor in October 2023 to 28,480 kronor as of June 2024, marking a nearly 120% surge in less than a year.

This sharp rise implies that foreign workers need to re-examine their financial planning and potential renegotiations for those seeking work permits. It is to be highlighted that further changes are on the cards, with a proposed future increase to 35,600 kronor per month.

Effective immediately, the new threshold represents 80% of the updated median salary of 35,600 kronor, up from 27,360 kronor based on the previous median salary of 34,200 kronor. Looking ahead, the Swedish government aims to align the threshold with 100% of the median salary by June 2025, with specific exemptions for certain worker categories to ensure fairness across sectors.

To facilitate a smooth transition, a one-year grace period until June 2026 has been granted for work permit renewals, during which the 80% threshold rule will persist. Applications already in progress remain unaffected by the latest adjustments, the Economic Times reported.

It's crucial for applicants to anticipate annual updates to the salary threshold based on the latest statistical releases, while also ensuring that their salary aligns with industry norms or collective bargaining agreements specific to their roles.

For temporary workers under seasonal permits lasting 90 days or less, the previous salary requirement of 13,000 kronor per month remains applicable before taxes, subject to industry standards or collective agreements that may set higher benchmarks.

It is to be highlighted that the government of the United Kingdom has also revised the salary threshold for Skilled Worker visas and is making the entry of immigrants difficult with each passing day.