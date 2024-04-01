Search

Immigration

Japan to allow foreign nursing workers to visit elderly with fresh legislation

Web Desk
02:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
Japan to allow foreign nursing workers to visit elderly with fresh legislation

TOKYO - The Japanese government is set to lift restrictions on foreign nursing workers conducting home care visits to the elderly according to the labor ministry's disclosure to an expert panel.

This move aligns with Japan's efforts to broaden the scope of foreign labor participation, particularly as the country faces challenges posed by its aging population and shortages in the working-age demographic.

The severity of the matter can be gauged from the fact that around 40 percent of service providers reported losses in fiscal year 2022 due to demographic pressures.

As far as the amendments are concerned, individuals holding specified skilled worker visas, technical internships, and prospective certified care workers through economic partnership agreements with select countries will be allowed to conduct at-home care visits. Currently, approximately 45,700 individuals working in the sector possess one of these three statuses.

Presently, there are 8,600 foreign nationals authorized to conduct care visits for elderly individuals, either through nursing care working visas or as certified care workers under economic partnership agreements, Japan Times reported.

These care visits include a range of essential tasks, including assistance with personal hygiene, household chores, and transportation to medical facilities.

While concerns regarding language barriers have previously restricted the involvement of foreign care workers, the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare plans to address this by advocating for communication training and familiarization with Japanese culture among service providers.

Additionally, the ministry aims to introduce measures such as the use of digital technology, like tablets, to handle emergencies during home visits. Providers will also be encouraged to establish consultation services to prevent any instances of harassment targeting foreign workers.

It is to be mentioned that potential revisions to existing legislation could further broaden the eligibility of foreign workers conducting care visits, with integration into the revamped technical trainee program expected by 2027.

Japan is facing a severe birth crisis as endorsed by statistics also according to which 758,631 babies were born in the country in 2023 -  a 5.1% decline from the previous year. It was the lowest number of births since Japan started compiling the statistics in 1899.

The country is also relaxing visa conditions for foreign workers so that more and more foreigners can integrate into society and play a role in economic growth which can be brought to a standstill if the birth crisis is not addressed.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

02:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Japan to allow foreign nursing workers to visit elderly with fresh legislation

