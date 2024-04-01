IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Monday suspended the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The division bench of the Islamabad High Court heard the case, with Barrister Ali Zafar appearing on behalf of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, while Prosecutor Amjad Parvez appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court inquired whether the appeal hearing is scheduled for today. "We won't initiate the appeal if you wish to provide evidence for the suspension of the sentence," said Barrister Ali Zafar. "Instead of the suspension of the sentence, we will provide evidence for the central appeal."

Chief Justice remarked, “Cipher case is scheduled for a hearing tomorrow, which will be completed in a few days, so the Toshakhana case cannot be kept pending today for a hearing tomorrow as the NAB's evidence is starting, and we do not know how much time they will take.”

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb asked the NAB prosecutor if they want to present any stance on the suspension of the sentence.

The NAB prosecutor said that they have no objection to the suspension of the sentence, but appeals cannot be heard now.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that they would decide on the appeal against the sentence after Eid.

The court suspended the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, as per the statement of the NAB prosecutor, the sentence has been suspended.

On January 31, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years each in the Toshakhana case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Accountability Court Islamabad had also declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and his wife ineligible for any public office for 10 years.

The accountability court had imposed a total fine of Rs 1.57 billion on the couple.