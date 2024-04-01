Former CJP Jillani recuses himself from heading commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

ISLAMABAD – Former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, who was nominated as head of the inquiry commission to probe the letter of six Islamabad High Court judges, cited personal engagements and expressed his inability to complete the task.

According to the media reports, Justice (retired) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani informed the prime minister through a letter in which it has been said that it would be appropriate for the chief justice to decide on this issue at the institutional level.

He sent a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on this matter, informing him of his decision and stating that he thanked the Prime Minister and the Cabinet for their confidence in him. He also expressed gratitude to Chief Justice and Senior Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, but he cannot head the Commission.