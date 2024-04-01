Will Karachi experience rain on Eidul Fitr 2024?

KARACHI – Karachi, the port city of Pakistan, is poised for a notable weather shift following the Eidul Fitr festivities.

Meteorologist Jawad Memon, renowned for his accurate predictions, anticipates a significant rain system to sweep across the city around April 13 or 14.

Rain forecast for Karachi on Eidul Fitr 2024

In his recent forecast, Memon foresees substantial rainfall and thunderstorms in Karachi due to this incoming weather system.

This departure from the city's usual spring climate, characterized by temperatures typically ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius, is notable.

Karachi's coastal location usually moderates its temperatures, thanks to the refreshing sea breeze. However, the anticipated weather system is likely to disrupt this pattern.

Interestingly, Memon also predicts an 'unusual' spell of heavy rains across Pakistan in April.

While regions like Punjab, Balochistan, and certain parts of Sindh are expected to receive increased rainfall, Karachi's immediate weather forecast does not include showers.