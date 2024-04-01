Will Karachi experience rain on Eidul Fitr 2024?

KARACHI – Karachi, the port city of Pakistan, is poised for a notable weather shift following the Eidul Fitr festivities.
Meteorologist Jawad Memon, renowned for his accurate predictions, anticipates a significant rain system to sweep across the city around April 13 or 14.
In his recent forecast, Memon foresees substantial rainfall and thunderstorms in Karachi due to this incoming weather system.
This departure from the city's usual spring climate, characterized by temperatures typically ranging from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius, is notable.
Karachi's coastal location usually moderates its temperatures, thanks to the refreshing sea breeze. However, the anticipated weather system is likely to disrupt this pattern.
Interestingly, Memon also predicts an 'unusual' spell of heavy rains across Pakistan in April.
While regions like Punjab, Balochistan, and certain parts of Sindh are expected to receive increased rainfall, Karachi's immediate weather forecast does not include showers.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.