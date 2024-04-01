Saudi police detain more than 4,000 beggars from Masjid al-Haram

During the month of Ramadan, a large number of beggars have arrived in Saudi Arabia, against whom action has been initiated.
According to Arab media reports, Saudi police have rounded up more than 4,000 beggars from the vicinity of the Masjid al-Haram and transferred them to police stations. After legal action, these beggars will be repatriated to their respective countries.
In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, it is demanded to crack down on begging, stating that professional beggars can pose a threat to security, and terrorist organizations can also raise funds through their activities.
The statement further emphasizes that begging is strictly prohibited in Islam, and people should not give charity to beggars as they are part of organized mafia.
The statement from the Saudi Ministry of Interior also mentioned that after Masjid al-Haram, operations against beggars will also be conducted around other holy sites including Masjid al-Nabawi and major mosques.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.