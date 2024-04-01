Search

Ramadan

Saudi police detain more than 4,000 beggars from Masjid al-Haram

Web Desk
07:46 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
During the month of Ramadan, a large number of beggars have arrived in Saudi Arabia, against whom action has been initiated.

According to Arab media reports, Saudi police have rounded up more than 4,000 beggars from the vicinity of the Masjid al-Haram and transferred them to police stations. After legal action, these beggars will be repatriated to their respective countries.

In a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, it is demanded to crack down on begging, stating that professional beggars can pose a threat to security, and terrorist organizations can also raise funds through their activities.

The statement further emphasizes that begging is strictly prohibited in Islam, and people should not give charity to beggars as they are part of organized mafia.

The statement from the Saudi Ministry of Interior also mentioned that after Masjid al-Haram, operations against beggars will also be conducted around other holy sites including Masjid al-Nabawi and major mosques.

