Eidul Fitr likely to fall on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia is unlikely to be seen on April 20 (Thursday), according to information released on Tuesday by the International Astronomy Centre.
The astronomy center's director, Muhammad Shaukat, predicts that this year's Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has urged all Muslims in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan 2023 on Aptil 22 (Thursday) evening.
It said that whoever sights the moon by naked eyes or through binoculars should report to the nearest court and register their testimony.
Eidul Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan and with it a month of fasting.
Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the crescent moon sightings. If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Saudi Arabia will announce Friday, April 21 as Eidul Fitr.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.96
|763.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.44
|935.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|37.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.14
|320.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,790.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Karachi
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Quetta
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Attock
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Multan
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,700
|PKR 2,705
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.