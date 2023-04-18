Eidul Fitr likely to fall on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH – The Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia is unlikely to be seen on April 20 (Thursday), according to information released on Tuesday by the International Astronomy Centre.

The astronomy center's director, Muhammad Shaukat, predicts that this year's Eidul Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has urged all Muslims in the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the holy month of Ramadan 2023 on Aptil 22 (Thursday) evening.

It said that whoever sights the moon by naked eyes or through binoculars should report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

Eidul Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of Ramadan and with it a month of fasting.

Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the crescent moon sightings. If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Saudi Arabia will announce Friday, April 21 as Eidul Fitr.