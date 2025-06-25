Trump says US will hold talks with Iran next week

HAGUE – US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Iran fought the war bravely and said that talks and a possible agreement could take place next week.

Speaking at the summit in The Hague, Trump said Iran’s nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed. He claimed the U.S. carried out a successful strike on these sites last week and has done everything possible for peace.

Trump stated that the U.S. strike led to the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, adding that he doesn’t believe another war will break out between the two. He likened the situation to the end of World War II after the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

During the conversation, the US President also said that Field Marshal Asim Munir is a remarkable person and an inspiring personality, and that he had visited him at his office.

During the press conference, he reiterated that it was the US that ended the war between Pakistan and India.

He emphasised that both countries are major nuclear powers and stated that he told both India and Pakistan to focus on trade.

He criticized The New York Times and CNN for spreading false news, saying no one pays attention to them anymore. Trump claimed the U.S. strikes have pushed Iran back by several years and he’s confident that everything at Fordow has been destroyed.

He said the U.S. military is among the best in the world and hailed their “tremendous victory.” He added that missiles were launched from American submarines, disabling Iran’s nuclear program. According to him, all incoming Iranian missiles were intercepted.

Regarding the attacks on Qatar, Trump said there was no damage because the U.S. airbase had already been evacuated. He confirmed that 14 missiles were launched at the base, but emphasized that the U.S. possesses the world’s best weaponry and played a strong role in establishing peace.

Trump praised the NATO summit, calling it a success. He met with all the leaders and insisted the U.S. strikes helped stabilize the region. He called on U.S. allies to increase their defense spending and stressed that NATO countries would now allocate 5% of their budgets to defense, describing it as a historic step.

He reiterated that Iran fought bravely and expressed openness to negotiations next week. Trump stated the U.S. is ready to talk to anyone seeking peace and noted that Iran needs funds for reconstruction. He remarked that it’s up to China whether it buys oil from Iran or not.