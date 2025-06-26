Currency Rates in Pakistan Today: Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Riyal 26 June 2025

Currency exchange rates show stable market with slight variations across major global currencies. US Dollar (USD) remains firm, selling at 284.10 and buying at 283.60, while the Euro (EUR) continues to trade above the 330-mark at 331.99 (selling) and 331.40 (buying).

UK Pound (GBP) leads among major Western currencies, exchanging at LKR 389.31 for TT selling and LKR 388.63 for buying.

Among Gulf currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) is listed at 77.37 (selling) and 77.23 (buying), with Saudi Riyal (SAR) close behind at 75.75 / 75.62.