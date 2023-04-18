Senator Talha Mahmood made new Minister for Religious Affairs

ISLAMABAD – Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood has been appointed as Minister for Religious Affairs.

A notification to this effect was issued by the cabinet division on Tuesday.

His appointment came after Mufti Abdul Shakoor's death in a terrible accident in Islamabad.

On April 15, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident in the federal capital.

Islamabad Police tweeted that the minister’s car was “hit by a Hilux Revo” when he was travelling from Mariott to Secretariat Chowk.

Five people were travelling in the Hilux Revo and they, along with their vehicle, were taken into custody. The minister was shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital, but he didn’t survive the accident, the police said.