Is Iqra Kanwal really quitting vlogging?

Web Desk
09:13 PM | 1 Apr, 2024
Iqra Kanwal says she's quitting vlogging
There are millions who try their luck and there are only a few who succeed and Iqra Kanwal is one of those who succeeded.

Who is Iqra Kanwal?

An MBBS doctor by profession, Iqra Kanwal is a famous Pakistani vlogger, TikToker and social media influencer. Born on Jan 25, 1995, in Lahore, Iqra Kanwal made an announcement on Monday that shocked her family and fans.

Iqra Kanwal's latest vlog 

Iqra Kanwal announced on Monday that she's going to quit vlogging on YouTube. Explaining her decision to her mother and three younger sisters, Iqra said she had told her husband Areeb that she would manage her family and vlogging side by side, but now she is failing in doing the two jobs together. 

She said it is not an easy decision for her, but she had made this decision in consultation with her husband. As she shares the news of her quitting vlogging with her mother, her husband also arrives. He however tells her not to blame the whole thing on him. He says it was a mutual decision that she should quit vlogging because she has been unable to run the family in a smooth manner along with vlogging and her health is also falling. 

However, by the time the video ends, there is no final word from Iqra about vlogging; she is just discussing it with her family members and seeing their reaction.

Iqra Kanwal's 'Sistrology' channel on YouTube has 57.4K followers and 1.7 million likes. She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Her channel has 3.86 million subscribers.

There's speculation that Iqra might have made this announcement in connection with April Fool's Day, but there's no confirmation of it for now. Only time will tell if she has really quit vlogging or it was just a prank with her fans and followers.

