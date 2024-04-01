SSP seals off sheesha cafe of ex-SP in Karachi

KARACHI – SSP East Dr Farrukh Raza on Monday sealed a sheesha café owned by a former police officer in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar area.

The SSP visited the café in Block 1 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, posing as an ordinary citizen.

According to media reports, the café, which was being run under the guise of former and current police officers, was discovered to be operating between Sunday and Monday nights.

In the café, openly harmful substances were being consumed. SSP East called the SHO of the area. Upon receiving the call, SHO informed that everything had been shut down. SSP then told SHO that he himself was there and the café was still operational.

SSP summoned the SHO and asked him to shut down the café.

The SSP East ordered the Gulistan-e-Jauhar SHO to initiate an investigation against the café owner, Rashid Rind (a former SP), by lodging a case at the police station.

During the raid at the café owned by Rashid Rind, who is a retired police officer, seven large hookahs, one small glass hookah, five pipes, and various flavors were confiscated.