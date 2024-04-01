PM meets Chinese engineers as minister takes bodies to China

The day federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain landed in China with bodies of the five Chinese engineers who were killed in the Bisham terrorist attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Chinese engineers and workers at the Dasu Dam site in Kohistan.

During the visit, Sharif said the government would provide the best possible security to Chinese engineers, workers and their families in Pakistan. He said the China-Pakistan friendship would move forward and the enemies of this friendship wold be defeated hands down.

He offered his condolences to the Chinese engineers over the loss of five of their fellow workers in the terrorist attack, which took place in Bisham on March 26. He said that exemplary punishment would be given to the perpetrators of this attack once the committee completes its probe into the incident.

On this occasion, thirty seconds of silence were observed in the memory of the fallen Chinese engineers. The Chinese engineers and workers as well as the Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister for showing solidarity with them.

Earlier, a special plane of the Pakistan Air Force took the bodies of the five Chinese engineers to the Chinese city of Wuhan. Before the PAF plane left for China, a rosy salute was presented to the fallen Chinese heroes who were killed in the line of duty.

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Sharif had formed a joint committee to investigate the Bisham terror incident and punish the culprits.