HUM Network, Islamabad Serena Hotel collaborate for a Ramazan event ‘Ramooz-e-Ishq’

ISLAMABAD—HUM Network Limited, in collaboration with Islamabad Serena Hotel, organized a spiritual Ramazan event titled ‘Ramooz-e-Ishq’ Suhoor Night on March 23.

The event brought together numerous distinguished individuals from various walks of life, including artists, advertisers, dignitaries, diplomats, and dedicated host members from both Serena Hotel and HUM Network.

The event commenced around midnight amid a spiritual ambience. The mesmerising qawwalis performed by the renowned artists Abu Muhammad and Fareed Ayaz captivated the attendees. The soul-stirring music made the listeners sway and move in unison, their hearts resonating with the profound melodies, creating an atmosphere of unity and divine connection.

As the night continued, the guests were treated to a Suhoor setup meticulously curated by Islamabad Serena Hotel. The variety of delectable dishes offered ensured the attendees indulged in a gastronomical delight.

The successful collaboration between HUM Network and Islamabad Serena Hotel showcases their commitment to creating unique and meaningful experiences for their guests and audiences during Ramazan. The Ramooz-e-Ishq Suhoor Night will be remembered as an event that brought people together in a spirit of devotion, unity and shared celebration of this holy month.

