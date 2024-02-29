Search

Canada imposes visa restrictions against Mexico

11:01 AM | 29 Feb, 2024
TORONTO - The government of Canada has imposed visa restrictions on Mexicans entering the country in a move fuelled by multiple factors including requests by the US.

The reason for the latest move is that the Canadian government is aiming to address the surge in asylum claims and concerns over illegal border crossings into the United States. Last year, Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board received 17,490 claims from Mexico, making up 19% of claims referred that year.

The restriction, scheduled to take effect at 11:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, comes in response to mounting pressure from Quebec Premier François Legault and the U.S. administration.

As far as the statistics are concerned, last year witnessed over 25,000 asylum applications from Mexico, marking Mexico as the primary source of such claims in Canada. The influx has been attributed, in part, to the absence of visa requirements for Mexican travelers, facilitating their entry into Canada.

This relaxation of visa restrictions occurred in 2016 under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, but concerns regarding the strain on resources and the integrity of immigration systems have prompted a reversal.

The Quebec Premier's appeals to Prime Minister Trudeau for reinstating the visa requirement gained traction amidst escalating tensions over immigration policies. Moreover, American authorities have raised concerns about some Mexican nationals exploiting Canada's visa-free regime to illegally enter the United States.

Under the new regulations, approximately 40% of Mexican travelers to Canada are expected to be affected. However, certain categories, such as those holding specific U.S. visas or possessing Canadian study or work permits, will remain exempt from the visa requirement. Additionally, individuals holding valid Canadian visas issued within the past decade need not reapply under the revised regulations.

On the other hand, The reimplementation of visa requirements has not been welcomed as Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the decision, accusing Canada of unilateral action and suggesting a lack of respect in bilateral relations. López Obrador's remarks also hinted at potential repercussions, including his non-participation in the upcoming North American Leaders Summit in Quebec if respectful treatment is not ensured.

“And now Canada is doing the same, they’re wanting to take measures against Mexico; we really regret it. They’re negotiating to reach an agreement, that we can control the migration flows to Canada, as we always have. And we have acted generously toward them, with the administration of Prime Minister Trudeau, but they were already at the point of imposing unilateral measures, right now, when there are elections in Mexico,” López Obrador said. 

The Canadian Immigration Minister is expected to provide further details regarding the new visa regulations, emphasizing their role in managing immigration flows and ensuring the integrity of Canada's asylum system. 

