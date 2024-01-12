China relaxes visa requirements for foreigners: Here’s everything you need to know

BEIJING- The authorities in China have introduced a set of measures aimed at relaxing visa requirements for foreigners.
The National Immigration Administration has confirmed on Thursday that five key steps have been taken to streamline the visa application process and facilitating hassle-free entry into China.
According to China’s state broadcaster, these measures include permitting foreigners to apply for re-entry visas and making the overall visa application procedure simple.
Moreover, the authorities have also confirmed that individuals who urgently need to enter the country for work or other reasons will be able to apply for port visas or visas on arrival.
China has been introducing measures for making the arrival of passengers smooth to spur tourism ever since the country lifted social distancing protocols earlier last year.
To help tourism recover to pre-pandemic levels, China has granted visa-free entry to citizens of more countries and is actively engaged in international cooperation in this regard.
Beijing has also allowed travelers to apply for visa extensions or replacements at the nearest police station.
The country has also granted exemptions from border inspections for individuals transiting through Beijing and other international airports provided their transit period is within 24 hours.
Moreover, the country has also agreed to waive visa requirements on permanent basis from March for citizens from Thailand. In an earlier announcement, citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia were allowed to travel to the country visa-free.
China faced the brunt of Covid for years and also faced accusations for not handling the virus properly, a claim which dent a huge blow to its tourism industry; however, the fresh measures are somewhat statistically proving that travelers are being attracted to the country in large numbers.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.21
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.64
|738.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.38
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,200
|PKR 2,439
