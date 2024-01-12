PIA’s fleet expands with induction of A320: Details inside

ISLAMABAD- The national flag carrier of Pakistan expanded its fleet with the addition of aircraft A-320, for which a ceremony was organized.



The recently added aircraft is one of the two aircraft which were stranded in Indonesian and was retrieved after years of negotiations.

Adressing the event in this regard, Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan said that the induction of aircraft was a sigh of relief for the national carrier, the team of which made tireless efforts.

The adviser also highlighted that the induction would enhance the revenue of the national flag carrier, addind that another A-320 would become part of the fleet in about next two weeks.

https://x.com/official_pia/status/1745089516463857728

The expansion of PIA fleet is a welcome news considering that the carrier was operating with half of its fleet earlier.

As far as the controversy regarding the aircraft is concerned, two Airbus A-320 planes of the national flag carrier had been parked in Jakarta since September 2021 due to a leasing dispute.

The national carrier had initially returned the Airbus A320 planes to the leasing company in 2021 but the leasing company declined to accept the aircraft, asserting that they did not meet the specified criteria outlined in the contract, prompting PIA management to settle the dispute.

After detailed discussions, cash-strapped national flag carrier had paid $13 million to the leasing company for the settlement.

As far as the second aircraft is concerned, the spokesperson said it will be added to the fleet soon as PIA had to pay a total of $26m to the leasing company.

There have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines and a consultant has also been hired in this regard.



Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar has aldo directed to expedite the process for privatisation of the carrier.