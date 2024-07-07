Search

Kuwait relaxes visa rules for domestic workers in immigration overhaul

Web Desk
08:13 PM | 7 Jul, 2024
Kuwait relaxes visa rules for domestic workers in immigration overhaul

KUWAIT CITY - The authorities in Kuwait have allowed and streamlined the transfer of domestic workers to the private sector with a major update in the immigration rules.

The immigration amendment was confirmed by Sheikh Fahad Al Yousuf Al Sabah, the Office of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior.

Under the updated rules, the government has implemented new regulations governing the transfer of domestic workers from Visa 20 (domestic sector) to Visa 18 (private sector).

Effective July 14, domestic workers in Kuwait can now transfer to the private sector under specific conditions mentioned in the new decision. These conditions include obtaining approval from their current employer, having a minimum residency period of one year with the current employer, and paying a transfer fee of 50 dinars (approximately Dh600) though an additional charge of 10 dinars per year of service with the current employer will also apply.

This decision temporarily suspends Clause No. 9 of Article One in Ministerial Resolution No. 57/A of 2016 and Article No. 10 of Administrative Resolution No. 842 of 2015 for the duration of the new regulation.

These new fees and regulations aim to streamline the transfer process while ensuring fairness and transparency for both employers and employees. The guidelines will be published in the Official Gazette, with relevant authorities instructed to enforce them promptly.

It is to be highlighted that the decision would stay in place until 12 September 2024.

