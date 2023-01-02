Australia Work Visa; Here's how to check which visa type suits you to work in Australia

CANBERRA - Australia is fast becoming a top hotspot for education and work primarily because of being an English-speaking country which offers opportunities to Asians as well as others.

Let’s discuss how one can relocate to this beautiful country having its distinctive culture and traditions on a work visa and what is best according to your skillset and education.

Duration of Australian Work Visa

The duration or the validity of the Australian Work Visa depends on the type of the visa you are opting for. The minimum duration of the visa is 6 months whereas the maximum validity of the Australian Work Visa is 5 years.

Types of Australian Work Visa

Australia is amazing when it comes to the types of work visas one can get. Let’s go through each type of visa one by one.

Australian Temporary Skill Shortage Visa

This a temporary work visa for Australia and all overseas candidates will have to attain a temporary work visa before entering the country.

The Temporary Skill Shortage Visa is also known as TSS and to acquire this, your employer will need to submit a nomination application to the embassy and provide evidence of no skilled personnel available in Australia which would justify why an international candidate is being asked to work here in the country.

The employee will only be able to work for the specified employer for the specified duration of job. The application fee for TSS for short-term is $1,330 AUD and the stay duration is from 2 to 4 years while for mid-term, it is close to $2,770 with duration up to 4 years ; the fee for Labor Agreement Stream is $2,770 and the maximum duration is 4 years but Hong Kong passport holders may stay up to 5 years.

Employer Nomination Scheme Work

For permanently working and living in Australia, all international candidates will need an Employer Nomination Scheme Australian visa. For this, you will need an

employment offer letter and all the required qualifications to apply for the work visa.

There are few streams though which you can acquire an Employer Nomination Scheme Work Visa as under:

· Direct Entry: If you are directly nominated by your employer on the basis of your skills and expertise then you can have an Australian Work Visa through direct entry. .

· Labor Agreement Stream: If your employer is the part of Labor Agreement department then you can acquire an Australian Work Visa though Labor Agreement Stream.

· Temporary Resident Transition Stream: One can acquire an Employer Nomination Scheme Work Visa for Australia if they have already worked for three years for the sponsored employer.

The fee is same for all the three types which is AUD 4,240 AUD

Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional Australian visa

As the title implies, you can only work in the sponsored regions of the country where the employer has nominated you to work under this type. The duration of the work visa is 5 years and you can also apply for the Permanent residency after working for 3 years.

There is an age limit for this type of visa which is 45 years. Besides, you are also required to have work experience in the relevant field. The fee starts from AUD 4,240.

Australia Regional Sponsored Migration visa

This type of visa permits you to work and live in nominated regions of Australia. You are eligible to work, live, and study under the same work visa only if you hold a previous work visa and also allowed to apply for the Permanent citizenship later.

Short Stay Specialist Work Visa for Australia

For showcasing your skills in a particular field, this type should be opted. You need to substantiate your expertise in any field through documents for this visa.

The duration of the Short Stay Specialist Work Visa for Australia is 3 to 6 months and also depends on the type of work you are performing. The fee is approximately AUD 325.

Permanent Australian Visa Subclass

If you have already lived, Work, and studied in Australia then you are eligible to apply for the Permanent Australian Visa Subclass 191; this type of visa allows you to live in the country for an indefinite period of time.

Skilled Independent Australian Visa

If you are fluent in English language then you can apply for the Skilled Independent Australian Visa and live for an indefinite period of time and work anywhere in Australia.

Skilled Graduate Work Australian Visa

This type of visa can be secured if you have a student visa of Australia and belong to the field of engineering and have recently graduated.

Business Talent Permanent Work Visa

This type of Australian work Visa is for those business persons and entrepreneurs who want to expand their business in other countries.