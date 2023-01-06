Turkey Work Visa; Here's a guide on selecting the best permit type

ISTANBUL - Turkey is amongst the most sought after destinations for tourism but little has been explored about the work opportunities the country offers to all the professionals.

If you are determined to work in Turkey, here is a complete guide on relocating to one of the most serene countries laden with history and a distinct culture.

Work Visa

If you are applying from abroad, you would require a work visa to start working in Turkey and a work permit as well. There are multiple types of work visa options available to the candidates and it depends on your suitability. Foreigners submit their applications for work permit through Turkey's consular offices in the country of their residence or nationality.

As far as work permit is concerned, the international candidates must have it to start working in the country. The work permit can be obtained by applying to the government of Turkey for which one can submit an application to the Ministry of Labor with documents needed as per the requirements.

Turkey (Türkiye) Work Permit Types

There are multiple types of work permits available. They differ based on the employment plan. You can explore the types detailed below and check what type of visa would suit your needs.

Temporary Work Permit

The temporary work permit is for all international candidates who have an employment offer from a certain business or company based in Turkey. Under this type, applicants are granted one-year stay permit in Turkey allowing work for a specific workplace for one particular time.

Independent Permit

The Independent Permit is given to those international applicants who want to look for an employment opportunity independently. You will be given a limited time of work permit which will allow you to work independently in Turkey.

Indefinite Permit

The Indefinite Permit is for international candidates who have lived in Turkey for a considerable period of time i.e eight years under a legal work or long-term residence permit.

Turquoise Permit

Those who have a considerable amount of money or a valuable skill should look for this type which is for all those who want to invest in Turkey or work based on their skill and are beneficial to the country and its economy. It is similar to Green Card in USA and the Blue Card in the EU and was launched in 2017.

This work permit will allow you to stay for as long as you want but you can't vote. The turquoise Permit will also give residence privileges to the family members of the visa holder and so is the most preferred option amongst businessmen and investors.

Turkey Work Visa Application Process

The application process for Turkey visa is not so complex but following a timeline is crucial. You will need to apply for the Turkey Work Visa one month before the departure from your home country. Travel agents also recommend that the Turkey Work Visa should be applied as soon as you get an employment offer.

Required Documents

Like every country, Turkey also requires submission of documents for processing your application. If you are called for interview, you are required to bring along following documents (unless asked otherwise based on your application) on the day of the interview:

Completed application form

Two recently taken photographs

A valid passport

Employment offer letter

Proof of clean criminal records

Diplomas, Certificates or transcripts of graduation degree

Accommodation evidence

Evidence of air tickets

You may find the list of complete documents here.

Required Documents for the Work permit

It is to be noted that your employer must request a Turkey Work permit. The employer can apply to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) website.

The employer can be asked to submit documents including:

Letter of employment authorization

Application for abroad employment

Official Journal of the Turkish Registry of Commercial Activities

Recent income sheet/statement

Consent to act in another’s place.

It is to be kept in mind that after your arrival in Türkiye (before starting to work), you should be registered at the local police department within one month to obtain the necessary residence permit.

It is also advised that before applying, do check the requirements regarding language as well because English is not the language not to Turks at mass scale and so your company might require you to be proficient in Turkish language.