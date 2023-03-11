Search

Immigration

Expats in Kuwait can now transfer work permit to private sector

Web Desk 10:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2023
Expats in Kuwait can now transfer work permit to private sector
Source: Photo by Tayssir Kadamany

SALMIYA - The authorities in Kuwait have now revised visa rules for expats aged over 60 years to transfer their residency to the private sector. 

The employment regulator of the country, Public Manpower Authority (PAM) has decided to revise visa rules for expats aged over 60 years old. There are some conditions for the process including payment of an additional annual fee of KD (Kuwaiti Dinar) 250. 

The change effectively means that that foreign residents over 60 years of age will be allowed to live in Kuwait by working in the private sector and will facilitate those who had been part of the government, state-owned departments, dependents of a resident, or investors or partners in commercial or industrial sectors.

Besides, those with self-sponsored residency can also avail the opportunity as part of fresh changes. The authority has clarified that the workers must be insured with an irrevocable comprehensive health insurance policy issued by one of the companies qualified and approved to issue the insurance policy by the Insurance Regulatory Unit. Earlier, there was a blanket ban on residency renewal in Kuwait but the authorities have now liberalized their approach. 

Like all other countries, Kuwait is also in the process to attract more foreign talent and as part of this, it is mulling long-term residency visas for foreign residents and investors for up to 15 years.

The country welcomes hundreds of workers every year from across the globe including Pakistan who travel to the country due to multiple reasons including the currency conversion rate. As of March this year, One Kuwaiti Dinar equals Rs 909 Pakistani rupees.

Kuwait is a country of the Arabian Peninsula located in the northwestern corner of the Persian Gulf with a total area of 17,820 km² and a total coastline of 499 km. The country boasts a population slightly over 4.2 million.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Now you can travel to 11 new destinations with PIA; Here are the details

09:16 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

South Korea set to ease work visa restrictions to welcome immigrants

11:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

No more airport hassle as you can book taxi 90 days in advance; here's how it works

11:53 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

How to get Germany Work Visa? Here's the procedure for qualified professionals

09:00 PM | 7 Mar, 2023

Here's how you can visit Manila for as low as Dh27 – Hurry up before offer ends!

09:58 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Work visa corruption: Authorities arrest two Saudi officials involved in SR45m scam

09:21 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by nine runs

10:51 PM | 11 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 11, 2023

08:03 AM | 11 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.5 284
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.02 742.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.6 40.04
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.16 35.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.24 907.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 194.93 196.93
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 293.21 295.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.

In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: