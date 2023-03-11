Karachi to Islamabad air travel for as low as Rs17,000: Here's how to avail the offer

ISLAMABAD - Karachi-Islamabad travelers often complain about high fare and sometimes avoid traveling by air due to the same reason but their worries might end soon as an airline is offering reduced fares.
Pakistan's renowned SereneAir has announced to reintroduce the ER500 aircraft on its Islamabad-Karachi route with fare as low as Rs17,000.
Taking to Twitter, the airline announced that ER500 will fly on 13 and 20 March, a news welcomed by frequent travelers.
The airfare between Karachi and Islamabad normally ranges from Rs 25,000 and goes up to Rs 40,000 as well on special occasions.
There has been increased traffic on the Karachi-Islamabad route considering that the former is an economic hub of the country while the latter is the capital with major government offices.
The national flag carrier of Pakistan normally operates 4 flights between Karachi-Islamabad and facilitates all those who have to wind up important assignments.
The devaluation of rupee against the US Dollar as well as the skyrocketing fuel prices has made it virtually impossible for frequent travelers to opt the travel by air choice and many have been thinking to travel by rail which takes way more time than airplane; however, the exciting offer by Serene Air is sure to facilitate all those who have to travel in budget friendly manner.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in the domestic market as per tola price surged by Rs1,200 to reach Rs198,700.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of gold (24 carats) moved up by Rs1,029 to reach Rs170,353.
In the international market, the price of precious metal increases by $3 to settle at $1,866 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,120 per tola and Rs1817.55 per 10grams.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.