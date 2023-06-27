Search

Immigration

Lawmakers stress tough scrutiny of Afghans for issuance of visa

Web Desk 08:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Lawmakers stress tough scrutiny of Afghans for issuance of visa

ISLAMABAD - Members of the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs discussed the issue of the issuance of Pakistani visas to Afghans and stressed tough checks in this regard.

The lawmakers who met on Monday emphasized fixing the number of Pakistani visas to Afghan citizens and strict checks on the issuance of illegal visas.

The committee meeting was chaired by Mohsin Dawar and received briefings from officials of the foreign ministry and the interior ministry on the issuance of visas to Afghan citizens.

During the meeting, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials informed the legislators that since January 1, 2022, over 900,000 Afghans submitted visa applications, out of which more than 375,000 visas were granted while over 351,000 were rejected.

The officials explained that over 102,000 applications were in process, adding that more than 32,000 visas were canceled for various reasons, including overstay.

'650,000 visas were processed on an annual basis,' FIA officials told the committee members.

On the occasion, Interior Ministry officials informed the committee that they had no role in the entry visas for the Afghans, as the ministry only processed the study visa, while the other matters were dealt with by the foreign ministry.

The chair remarked that some visas were issued in minutes, while others took weeks. Salahuddin Ayubi, who was specially invited to the meeting, claimed that on payment of $1,500, a visa could be issued on the same day, Express Tribune reported.

Ayubi disclosed that 10,000-15,000 people cross over the Chaman border crossing every day to go to work in Afghanistan in the morning and return to Pakistan in the evening.

'Rs1 million was demanded for the admission of a female student,' he claimed to the surprise of many.

During the meeting, Mahnaz Akbar stressed the need for fixing the number of visas, adding that in the prevailing circumstances, the country could not bear the burden of Afghan citizens.

Another committee member Mohammad Khan emphasized the need for the identification of those elements involved in the issuance of illegal visas. The committee also directed the ministries to submit detailed reports on these matters in the next meeting.

The issue of Afghan men not getting citizenship after marrying Pakistani women was also discussed by lawmakers. Committee chairperson Mohsin Dawar said that granting citizenship to women after marrying Pakistani men but not granting citizenship to men after marrying Pakistani women was discriminatory.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Stockholm embassy issued 700 illegal visas to Afghans, lawmakers told

09:44 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Portugal’s Golden Visa might stay intact as new amendment proposed

09:42 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Where does Pakistan stand on US visa rejection list? Here's the ranking

10:57 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

This Muslim country has suspended visa-free entry for over 150 countries: Details inside

05:02 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis forced to travel to Ethiopia for Sweden visa: Here's why

09:02 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Now you can enjoy extended stay in UAE as 3-month visit visa reintroduced

01:51 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ayesha Omar launches her brand-new nail polish collection

09:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th June 2023

09:02 AM | 27 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee records slight gains against dollar on fresh hopes of IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.

As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023 

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 215,100 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: