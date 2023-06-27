Search

Mehwish Hayat shares candid co-stars' moments ahead of film release

Noor Fatima 09:05 PM | 27 Jun, 2023
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Lollywood's acclaimed actress Mehwish Hayat is over the moon to share the news of her upcoming star-studded film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan. Hayat will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali in Nadeem Baig's directorial.

The Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star recently took to Instagram story section to share a picture with her co-stars and anticipated her fans even more. The ecstatic actress, looking ever so charming in her saree, sat casually with Ali, actor Zahid Ahmed, and the director.

The Ms Marvel diva also reminded her fans that the film will hit the floors on Eid Ul Adha, which means that the release is around the corner.

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan boasts an ensemble cast with Hayat, Ali, Ahmed, Sheheryar Munawar, Ramsha Khan, and Hira and Mani in significant roles. 

The film is written by Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi, with directorial visions of Nabeel Qureshi and Baig. The film also marks silver screen directorial debut of veteran actress, director and producer Marina Khan.

Speaking about Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Qureshi said, “I doubt anyone was expecting this. When you combine the vision of so many creatives, you’re left with something truly unexpected.”

This “unique” feature film, said Baig, “is nothing like any project in Pakistani cinema. It’s something far beyond your average movie. The public is in for a very novel experience.”

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

