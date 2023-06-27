Mehwish Hayat shares candid co-stars' moments ahead of film release

Lollywood's acclaimed actress Mehwish Hayat is over the moon to share the news of her upcoming star-studded film, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan. Hayat will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali in Nadeem Baig's directorial.
The Meray Qatil Meray Dildar star recently took to Instagram story section to share a picture with her co-stars and anticipated her fans even more. The ecstatic actress, looking ever so charming in her saree, sat casually with Ali, actor Zahid Ahmed, and the director.
The Ms Marvel diva also reminded her fans that the film will hit the floors on Eid Ul Adha, which means that the release is around the corner.
Teri Meri Kahaniyaan boasts an ensemble cast with Hayat, Ali, Ahmed, Sheheryar Munawar, Ramsha Khan, and Hira and Mani in significant roles.
The film is written by Khalil-ur-Rahman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi, with directorial visions of Nabeel Qureshi and Baig. The film also marks silver screen directorial debut of veteran actress, director and producer Marina Khan.
Speaking about Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Qureshi said, “I doubt anyone was expecting this. When you combine the vision of so many creatives, you’re left with something truly unexpected.”
This “unique” feature film, said Baig, “is nothing like any project in Pakistani cinema. It’s something far beyond your average movie. The public is in for a very novel experience.”
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gained momentum against the US dollar, as it moves up during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.27, with an improvement of Rs0.44.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee continued its upward trajectory against the greenback, as Pakistan and IMF are set to seal a deal for much-needed bailout funds.
As the fresh talks rekindle hopes for an IMF deal, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s 100 Index reached 41,080 points with a gain of 1,015 points on Monday.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-27-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,100
|PKR 2,410
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.