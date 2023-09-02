Search

Immigration

With no direct flight, PIA appoints UK staff on hefty salaries

Web Desk 11:01 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
With no direct flight, PIA appoints UK staff on hefty salaries

LONDON - In a shocking development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) appointed senior-level officers in the United Kingdom at a time when the carrier is facing a financial crunch.

The national carrier appointed a country manager at an annual salary of £70,000, whereas, the annual salary of another passenger sales manager was fixed at £55,000.

Moreover, the newly-appointed finance manager would receive £55,000 while another manager was appointed at the Manchester station on an annual salary worth £55,000 with other perks.

What is mind-bending at the moment is the fact that the national carrier is not operating direct flights to the United Kingdom; flight operations to the United Kingdom came to a halt in 2020 and have not resumed since then.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the national carrier defended the move and explained that PIA continued its flight operation on the basis of code sharing agreement with Turkish Airlines in the UK and was earning £14 million annually.

The spokesperson was of the view that merely 1.8% of earnings are being spent on the PIA staffers in the United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported.

The spokesperson was hopeful that Pakistan-UK direct flight operations would be resumed soon and country manager and sales managers were appointed due to the same early restoration of direct flights to the UK.

The news came a day after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) froze the accounts of the national flag carrier over non-payment of more than Rs 8 billion in taxes.

The national carrier is facing severe challenges with each passing day. Recently, it demanded a bailout package worth Rs 23 billion from the federal government but the request was denied.

There have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement said.

The decision to privatize PIA comes amid measures to reduce the losses of the national exchequer through different state-owned enterprises; the national carrier is also set to resume flights to the United Kingdom and other European destinations by October.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

PIA amongst other airlines face heavy fine and here is the reason

10:47 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

11 passengers hospitalized as turbulence rocks Delta flight: Read details here

11:20 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

PIA bank accounts frozen again: Here's the reason

10:15 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Lawmakers direct PIA to negotiate with protesting employees

11:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Govt turns down PIA's Rs23b bailout request: Details inside

07:26 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Up to 200% compensation, Saudi Aviation Authority announces new rules for flight ...

08:27 PM | 24 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Australia ends special visa type for international students: Details ...

11:15 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 2 September, 2023

08:42 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (2 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Karachi PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Islamabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Peshawar PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Quetta PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sialkot PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Attock PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujranwala PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Jehlum PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Multan PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Bahawalpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujrat PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nawabshah PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Chakwal PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Hyderabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nowshehra PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sargodha PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Faisalabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Mirpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: