Japan mulls hiring more foreign workers as labour crisis deepens

TOKYO - In a move aimed at addressing severe labor shortages across various sectors, the government of Japan is exploring a significant increase in the cap on skilled foreign workers eligible for special residency status.
According to media reports, the government plans to raise the cap to more than 800,000 over a five-year period starting from this year. This proposed limit marks a substantial deviation from the current cap, aiming to accommodate the pressing demand for skilled workers.
The residency status for specified skilled workers was initially introduced in April 2019 to support Japan's labor force. Under this framework, Type 1 status permits foreign workers to engage in employment in Japan for up to five years, while Type 2 status, tailored for highly skilled workers, essentially offers permanent residency.
Currently, Type 1 status is granted to foreign workers in 12 designated sectors, including nursing care, construction, food service, manufacturing of industrial products, and agriculture. Notably, Type 2 status covers the same sectors, with the exception of nursing care.
In a bid to address emerging needs, the government is considering expanding the coverage of Type 1 status to include four additional sectors, such as automobile transport and forestry, Japantimes reported.
The government has traditionally set limits on the number of foreign workers accepted in each sector over a five-year period to safeguard employment opportunities for Japanese citizens. As far as the numbers are concerned, the total maximum intake over the five years leading up to fiscal 2023 amounted to 345,150 individuals.
Officials are currently assessing labor shortages in various sectors to determine the appropriate caps for the five years from 2024 to fiscal 202. Projections indicate an anticipated shortfall exceeding 800,000, even factoring in potential wage increases and productivity enhancements for Japanese workers.
Notably, the automobile transport sector alone is projected to require approximately 25,000 skilled foreign workers to fulfill roles such as taxi drivers, bus drivers, and truck drivers.
As of November 2023, approximately 200,000 foreign workers were residing in Japan under the special residency status. However, there exists a notable variance in utilization across sectors, with the manufacturing of industrial products sector reaching nearly 80% of its cap for the fiscal years 2019 to 2023, while the accommodation sector lags significantly behind at below 10% of its cap.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
