Pakistan

Women empowerment through digital literacy stressed

Web Desk
02:01 PM | 8 Mar, 2024
Women empowerment through digital literacy stressed

LAHORE—Speakers at a seminar marking International Women's Day called for equal opportunities for women in digital literacy, agriculture, computer and internet technology, and other fields to help them meet modern-day requirements.

 The event was jointly organized by the Population Welfare Department of Punjab, the Department of Gender Studies, the University of Punjab, and the Marie Stopes Society under the theme "Invest in women: Accelerate progress."

During the seminar, Professor Dr Ra'ana Malik, Chairperson of the Department of Gender Studies, highlighted how in this modern age, where men and women work together for development and the world performs tasks through AI, women in Pakistan still face basic issues of education, harassment and violence. She discussed gender equality, women's reproductive health rights, women's empowerment, and the challenges women face worldwide, inspiring and enlightening attendees as they celebrated women's achievements and explored avenues for continued progress towards gender parity.

To address these challenges, Dr Malik urged that local women be given modern education and skills and be encouraged to participate in sports, gemstone cutting and polishing, photography, paintings, e-commerce, taekwondo, arts and crafts, and beauticians.

Moulana Hafiz Muhammad Hamid spoke about how women face domestic violence and lack of share in inheritance and highlighted efforts to resolve these issues on the spot, taking help from the dispute resolution council.

Journalist Salman Abid emphasized several laws about women's rights that exist in the country but need to be fully implemented. He called for every segment of society, including ulema, scholars, teachers, and civil society, to play their due role in building a peaceful, prosperous, and civilized society.

The students of the Department of Gender Studies performed a thought-provoking skit, highlighting the importance of women's education and condemning gender-based violence.

The seminar concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Marie Stopes Society and the Department of Gender Studies, University of Punjab. The MOU aims to encourage mutual coordination and collaboration in supporting and mobilizing demand and increasing the uptake of FP services to address the unmet need for family planning through advocacy and mobilization campaigns and publications.

Marie Stopes Society is a Pakistani not-for-profit organization that has been committed to improving family health outcomes for the past thirty years by implementing family and client-centred interventions. It ensures high-quality, affordable, and easily accessible services across the country.

Mazhar Iqbal, District Population Welfare Officer, Lahore, and Aamir Yousaf, Regional Manager, Marie Stopes Society, also spoke at the event.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

