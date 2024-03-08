Saudi Arabia to digitalize movement with passport-free travel: Details inside

RIYADH - As part of the measures to revolutionize aviation, the government of Saudi Arabia has developed digital documents allowing travelers to come into the country without a passport.
The government is currently working on capitalizing on the 'digital identity' of the travelers to be used as a passport instead of a hard copy.
The service aims to facilitate visitors’ arrival procedures into the Kingdom by providing a unified number that allows them to access the Ministry of Interior’s “Absher” electronic platform and fetch their digital identities which can be used in all their movements within the Kingdom on their mobile phones, eliminating the need for a physical passport.
The authorities are currently working on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI)--enhanced technologies and innovative digital solutions to help different sectors including aviation, banking and finance, etc.
As far as digital identity is concerned, the General Directorate of Passports is showcasing the digital document for visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the LEAP 2024 Conference in Riyadh.
The digital document service would be available to citizens, residents, and visitors, enabling them to benefit from services within the Kingdom, ArabianBusiness reported.
It bears mentioning that the authorities in Saudi Arabia are on an ambitious drive to diversify the revenue streams in the kingdom and are working on different projects in this regard.
Vision 2030 also focuses on tourism and travel and the Crown Prince has also announced the launching of a new airline in this regard named 'Riyadh Air'. Recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the carrier announced the plans to connect 100 destinations in 5 years.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
