Syria introduces e-visas to boost tourism

DAMASCUS - Syria has unveiled a new electronic visa system aimed at attracting more international tourists, simplifying the visa application process.

According to reports from the Official Syrian news agency, SANA, the electronic visa option became available on May 1st as the government expects to spur the economy.

Foreigners interested in visiting Syria will no longer need to visit a Syrian embassy or consulate abroad to obtain their visa, as they can now apply through an online platform.

The initiative led by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs aims to streamline entry procedures, providing applicants with a response within a maximum of 72 hours.

Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Martini while speaking to SANA highlighted the collaborative effort behind the electronic visa system, emphasizing that prospective visitors to Syria, whether for tourism or other purposes, can now apply conveniently online, removing the need for in-person embassy visits.

The application process extends to Syrians wishing to invite friends and relatives from Arab and foreign countries, who can apply on their behalf through designated offices linked to the Ministry of Tourism or via the Anjez Syria platform.

For foreign nationals residing abroad, the electronic visa application is accessible directly through the E-Visa website in what appears to be a major relief.

The tourism minister has also explained that the system offers two payment options as applicants can either pay electronically if available or defer payment until they reach border points, where the full fees, including the visa cost and a service charge, will be collected.

The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has ambitious plans for the influx of visitors, aiming for 2.5 million entries into Syria this year, with 40% of these visitors being tourists.