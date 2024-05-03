LHC annuls 14-year jail sentence of suspect in school teacher rape case

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday annulled the 14-year jail sentence of the suspect in female teacher rape case.

LHC’s Justice Amjad Rafique has issued eight-page verdict, ordering the release of suspect Amjad Ali in the case.

The judge ruled that the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was lodged with five days delay, adding that the alleged victim did not share the ordeal with anyone for three days.

The court remarked that the registration of the case with delay raised various suspicions, adding that the doctor also found no evidence during medical examination of the lady teacher.

It highlighted that discrepancies were also found in the statements of the witnesses in the case. The judge later declared the 14-year jail sentence null and void.

A case was registered against Amjad Ali at Shorkot Police Station in 2016 over rape allegations.